Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Touch ID, Use Vertical Dual Camera Setup for VR

 
18 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Touch ID, Use Vertical Dual Camera Setup for VR

Highlights

  • iPhone 8 is expected to sport a vertical dual camera setup
  • Touch ID may be ditched if optical fingerprint sensors fail
  • The phone is also tipped to sport a glass back

iPhone 8 leaks come in every day, and fresh reports reveal more detail on design, Touch ID, and OLED supply management. The iPhone 8 is tipped to ditch Touch ID altogether in a latest analyst report, and separately another report testifies the vertical dual camera setup reported in the past.

Japanese blog Macotakara reports that the iPhone 8 will sport a glass back and front, something similar to the iPhone 4 which had a metal frame, but a glass back. It also suggests that the company would bring the dual camera setup similar to the one seen on the iPhone 7 Plus, but will place it on the iPhone 8 vertically, essentially compatible for VR shooting. The report states that this design has recently moved from EVT to DVT status (engineer to design validation test).

The report also states that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus may be slightly thicker than the predecessors due to upgrade tweaks. While there's no mention of what happens to Touch ID, a separate analyst report by Andy Hargreaves at Pacific Crest Securities claims that there might not be one at all. The research note shared by MacRumors, claims that if Apple cannot come up with a viable solution to solve the optical fingerprint sensor yield rate issues, it may just ditch it altogether.

"Likely options for Apple include a delay of production or elimination of fingerprint sensing on the OLED iPhone. We believe Apple continues to work on solving its optical fingerprint issues. If it's able to solve the problems in the next month or so, it would likely place volume orders at that point. This would likely lead to a delay of the OLED iPhone launch, but we would not expect it to meaningfully affect volume for the cycle. If it's not able to fix the problems in that time frame, Apple may be forced to eliminate fingerprint sensing from the OLED iPhone altogether," Hargreaves notes.

Apple removing Touch ID altogether and relying only on facial recognition does not seem feasible, and will raise questions over security and convenience. The company does have the option to place the Touch ID at the back, but it's not a user-friendly option, and Apple could look at it as a fall back option if nothing else.

Furthermore, a separate report by The Investor claims that Samsung is handling most of the OLED panel derivatives supply chain as well, as Apple is still a novice in this department. Samsung is the largest developer of OLED and has been employing them in its smartphones. It knows the peripheral components that work well with the display, and has been managing it for Apple as well. It is playing 'a key role in the overall supply chain management that consists of its own key parts suppliers'.

The report states, "Samsung's non-memory chip unit System LSI will supply display driver IC, the display chip for the OLED screen, while STEMCO and LG Innotek will provide the chip on films that connect it to the printed circuit board. The flexible printed circuit board will be provided by Interflex, BH and Samsung Electro-Mechanics."

Apple has reportedly ordered 70 million OLED panels from Samsung for the iPhone 8. Other companies like LG, Sharp, Japan Display, and BOE are in the running to be able to mass produce OLED panels by 2018, but for now Samsung dominates the market.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Earth, Google Earth App, Google Earth Update, Apps, Internet, Google
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

AMD Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics Cards Launched; Minor Upgrades to Radeon RX 400 Series
Star Wars May Get More Sequels After 'The Last Jedi'
Gionee A1
iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Touch ID, Use Vertical Dual Camera Setup for VR
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Goes Paid, Here Are the Plans on Offer
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Images Leak Ahead of Expected Wednesday Launch
  3. Jio Users Can Now Get Up to 168GB Free 4G Data With This Offer
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Hit 1 Million Units, Report Claims
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  6. Discounts on Lenovo Smartphones and Other Devices at Flipkart
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Some Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Users Report Discoloured Displays
  9. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  10. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.