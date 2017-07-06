Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel, John McAfee Settle Lawsuits Over Antivirus Pioneer's Name

 
06 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Intel, John McAfee Settle Lawsuits Over Antivirus Pioneer's Name

John McAfee, the creator of eponymous antivirus computer software, has settled a lawsuit against Intel Corp over his right to use his name on other projects after the chipmaker bought his former company.

US District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan dismissed McAfee's September 2016 lawsuit and a countersuit by Intel on Wednesday, five days after a settlement agreement was signed.

McAfee said he sued after Intel warned him that using his name, including by renaming his digital gaming and cyber-security company MGT Capital Investments Inc as "John McAfee Global Technologies Inc," would infringe its trademarks.

Intel countered by accusing McAfee of trademark infringement and unfair competition, and sought unspecified damages.

Under the settlement, McAfee agreed not to use his name, trademark his name or the phrase "John McAfee Privacy Phone," or use "John McAfee Global Technologies" in connection with cyber-security and security-related products and services.

He retained the right in other contexts to use his name in advertising, promotions and presentations, including with regard to his role at McAfee Associates, which he sold to Intel for $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 49,859 crores) in 2010.

Neither McAfee nor Intel admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which was amicable, according to court papers.

McAfee's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Intel said the Santa Clara, California-based company was pleased to settle.

Intel spun off its cyber-security division, now called McAfee LLC, in April, after agreeing to sell a 51 percent stake to private investment firm TPG Capital.

TPG later accepted a minority investment in the business from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Intel retained a 49 percent stake in McAfee, which the spinoff valued at $4.2 billion (roughly Rs. 27,199 crores) including debt.

John McAfee unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian Party's nomination for the US presidency last year.

The case is McAfee et al v Intel Corp et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-06934.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: John McAfee, Antivirus Pioneer, Intel
Baidu Forms Self-Driving Car Alliance With 50 Partners Including Nvidia
Intel, John McAfee Settle Lawsuits Over Antivirus Pioneer's Name
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Jio Feature Phone to Launch With Rs. 500 Price Tag on July 21: Report
  2. Honor 8 Pro Set to Launch in India Today - How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  4. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB of 4G Data at Rs. 509: Here's How to Claim it
  5. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  7. Nokia 6 Said to Receive July Android Security Patch Ahead of Google Pixel
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Once Again Tipped to Sport Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available to Buy in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.