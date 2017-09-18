Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Now Autoplays Videos With Sound Once Enabled

 
18 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Instagram Now Autoplays Videos With Sound Once Enabled

Highlights

  • Instagram now autoplays videos with sound
  • Goes back to mute by default once app is restarted
  • Advertisers could see this as a boost for attracting users

Facebook-owned Instagram has quietly rolled out a new feature for its app on Android and iOS that now sees videos autoplaying with sound if the audio setting is turned on. This is similar to what Facebook introduced on its own platform earlier this year.

The feature has been spotted by a number of users although Instagram has not explicitly mentioned the same in any recent update. Instagrammers will now find all videos automatically playing with sound if it has been enabled on one video. This is meant to make it easier for those who wish to watch all their videos with sound without the inconvenience of enabling sound individually. This also works within Instagram Stories as well.

Note that once the app is closed and reopened, the sound is muted by default. While some may appreciate the new feature, other may find it annoying when scrolling through their feed and hearing unwanted audio, especially when they are ad-related. On the flip side, advertisers may see this as a boost as it could attract users towards ads with a catchy sound.

Facebook introduced a similar feature earlier this year as it was increasingly focusing on videos. However, it also allowed users to disable the feature in Settings by switching off Videos in News Feed Start With Sound. Such an option has not been added for Instagram and users will only be able to do so by toggling the sound off on a video.

Instagram last month introduced comment threads on its platform that allows users who reply to a post to find their response grouped in a thread, another feature that has been part of Facebook for a while now.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Instagram, Instagram Videos, Instagram Update, Apps, Social
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

China Communist Party Complains About 'Fabricated' Twitter Account
Reliance's Unlimit, IBM Collaborate to Create IoT Solutions in India
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Instagram Now Autoplays Videos With Sound Once Enabled
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X Destroys Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5 in Benchmark Results
  2. WhatsApp Beta for Android Makes It Easier to Manage Storage Consumption
  3. Google Launches Tez, a UPI-Based Digital Payments App for India
  4. Airtel Is Giving Up to 60GB Data Free if You Download This App
  5. Xiaomi to Launch a Cheaper Variant of Mi Max 2 on Wednesday
  6. Nokia 9 Images Leak, Bezel-Less Display Design Tipped
  7. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  8. The Pirate Bay Uses Your CPU to Mine Cryptocurrency for Revenue: Report
  9. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S Review
  10. iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.