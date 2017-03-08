Instagram Stories Get Geostickers, Once Again Aping Snapchat

Photo-sharing app Instagram has once again picked up a Snapchat feature. This time, Instagram has introduced geostickers, a feature that Snapchat has had since August last year with the exact same name. Instagram users, just like on Snapchat, will be now be able to tag images and videos in Instagram Stories with geostickers, letting people know where the photos and videos were taken.

For now, the newly copied Snapchat feature is only available on Instagram Stories in two locations across the world - New York City and Jakarta. There are just city-based stickers at the moment, though more stickers for select neighbourhoods are being added - and the Facebook-owned service says each one of these custom location geostickers is "designed to match the vibe of the location it represents."

Now when users tap the sticker button in Stories when in these two cities, they will notice location-specific options at the top of the menu and these new geostickers will take viewers to the map of that spot so they can see photos and videos from other users. The feature is available in Instagram v10.11 for Android and iOS.

In a blog post, Instagram avoids mentioning the reasons for copying the geostickers feature from Snapchat, "Today, we're introducing an early version of geostickers in Instagram Stories for New York City and Jakarta. Since introducing stickers in December, we've loved seeing how you've used them to bring your stories to life - from hats to Valentine's Day fun to customizable location stickers. Now, with more than a dozen new stickers each for New York City and Jakarta, you have another creative option for adding context to your everyday moments."

Earlier this month, Instagram announced it will make available immersive, full-screen ads in its Stories feature for all businesses globally.

In January, Instagram announced ads coming to Stories. Ads in Stories help businesses use targeting and reach capabilities that make ads personally relevant to the people they want to reach.

Written with inputs from IANS