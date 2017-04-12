Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Direct Revamped, Combines Disappearing and Permanent Messages

 
12 April 2017
Instagram Direct Revamped, Combines Disappearing and Permanent Messages

Highlights

  • Instagram has updated its Android and iOS to version 10.16
  • The new update brings a revamped direct messaging
  • It combines disappearing and permanent messages into one thread

Instagram has been introducing new abilities for a while now, in a bid to get users to indulge in more private messaging in-app. In November, Instagram introduced the ability to send short-timed photos and videos in Direct, however they appeared in a separate thread altogether. Now, Instagram has revamped Direct to bring all of the conversations - ephemeral or permanent ones - into one thread.

The new Instagram Direct appears when you update to the latest version (v10.16) on Android and iOS. By swiping left, you enter into Direct, and a new blue camera icon at the bottom will let you send disappearing photos and videos to individuals or a group of people. But instead of showing up as a separate thread, it will show up in the same thread as texts, photos, and reshares that you shared with the same individual or group of people. Instagram essentially looks to de-clutter and organise direct messages with this feature.

"Texts and reshares will now appear in the same thread with disappearing photos and videos so you can seamlessly go back and forth with your friends. When you receive new disappearing messages, they'll be highlighted blue in your inbox. Tap to view them and you can replay them once. The sender will be notified if you replay or screenshot the message," the blog notes.

The social app also announced that it has managed to grow from 300 million users to 375 million users since November last year. The new Instagram Direct is available for iOS and Android in the Apple App Store and Google Play as part of Instagram version 10.16.

Tags: Instagram, Instagram Direct, Instagram Direct messaging, Apps, Android, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

