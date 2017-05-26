Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Direct Now Supports Sharing Photos in Landscape Orientation and Link Previews

 
26 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Instagram Direct Now Supports Sharing Photos in Landscape Orientation and Link Previews

Highlights

  • Instagram will now support landscape photos and videos in Direct
  • You can also send website links inside Instagram Direct
  • Website link support is live on iOS and Android in Instagram Direct

Instagram on Thursday introduced two new features to its Direct messaging service, bringing support for landscape and portrait photo/ video orientations along with the ability to send website links. In addition, the users will also be able to see links automatically generated for phone numbers and addresses sent via Instagram Direct.

The support for links in Instagram Direct is now available on Android and iOS with an update to version 10.22, but the landscape/portrait mode support is only available on iOS, with the Android support 'coming soon.'

Earlier, you could not send your preferred photo or video in its original orientation to your friends using Instagram Direct. The photo or video had to be cropped down to a square shape, until the new update, which now lets you choose any photo or video in portrait or landscape orientation and send without any worries. It comes as a relief to users who had their photos and videos cropped in Instagram Direct.

Another significant feature that has been added is the support for website preview links. A messaging feature without having a support for website links sharing is quite unacceptable in today's times. Instagram Direct will now let you share website links with previews available directly in the thread. Apart from that, any phone number or address sent as an Instagram Direct message will automatically become a link to take actions like calling, sending SMS, etc.

Facebook-owned Instagram introduced Direct as an effort to bring native messaging support and private photo sharing in 2013. Since then, the Instagram Direct has received a multitude of features including a few inspired from the rival photo-chat app Snapchat. "Since introducing the new Instagram Direct in April, we've been excited to give people more ways to have fun, visual conversations. We'll continue to make improvements to Instagram Direct throughout the year," said the company in a blog post.

Recently, Instagram introduced an Archive option to hide your unwanted photo posts from your feed and searchable stories using locations and hashtags associated with them.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Instagram, Instagram Direct, Apps, Android, iOS, Social, Instagram Landscape Portrait Photo Video Support
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Max 2 May Be Launched in India in July, Hints India Head
Instagram Direct Now Supports Sharing Photos in Landscape Orientation and Link Previews
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launched, OnePlus 5 Chipset Confirmed & More: 360 Daily
  2. NASA's Juno Forces 'Rethink' on Jupiter After Revealing Stunning Details
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today
  4. Android Creator's Bezel-Less Smartphone Expected to Be Unveiled on May 30
  5. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  6. New Phone Priced at Nearly Rs. 2.3 Crores Will Be Delivered by Helicopter
  7. iPhone 8 Hands-on Video Tips No Home Button, Wider Frame
  8. TRAI Bars Discriminatory Tariffs to Same Set of Subscribers
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Screen, Two-Day Battery Life Launched
  10. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 in India in July
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.