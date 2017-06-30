Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Implements AI-Based Moderation System to Block Offensive Comments

 
30 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Instagram Implements AI-Based Moderation System to Block Offensive Comments

Instagram on Thursday said it is using artificial intelligence to filter nasty comments and spam at the popular Facebook-owned photo-sharing service.

The move comes as Facebook and other Internet companies work to curb trolls, hate speech and the spread of violent ideology on their platforms.

"Many of you have told us that toxic comments discourage you from enjoying Instagram and expressing yourself freely," co-founder and chief executive Kevin Systrom said in a blog post.

"To help, we've developed a filter that will block certain offensive comments on posts and in live video."

Written remarks will otherwise appear as usual at Instagram, and users can opt to turn off the new filters.

The offensive-comment filter will launch first in English, with other languages eventually added, according to Systrom.

comment settings offensive comments filter instagram

Instagram said that the filter scanning for spam is designed to work in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

"Our team has been training our systems for some time to recognize certain types of offensive and spammy comments so you never have to see them," Systrom said.

"The tools will improve over time."

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube this week announced the launch of an anti-terror partnership aimed at thwarting the spread of extremist content online.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism intends to share engineering, research and knowledge to help "continue to make our hosted consumer services hostile to terrorists and violent extremists," the companies said.

Each of the technology giants has been working individually to prevent its platforms or services from being used to promote or spread extremist views.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Instagram, Instagram Update, Fake News, Hate Speech, Instagram Tools, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Apps, Social
Uber Crosses 5-Billion Trip Milestone
Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 India Pre-Orders Today on Mi.com; Redmi Note 4 Flipkart Sale
Instagram Implements AI-Based Moderation System to Block Offensive Comments
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G4 Plus
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  2. Reliance Jio's New Submarine Cable System to Cater to Video Demand
  3. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 30GB Additional 4G Data to Xiaomi Users
  4. Xiaomi India to Put Its Popular Budget Phones Up for Pre-Orders Today
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  6. Here's What You Can Buy During the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017
  7. Some OnePlus 5 Users Are Now Reporting of a ‘Jelly Scrolling Effect’
  8. InFocus Turbo 5 With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Canon Announces EOS 6D Mark II, EOS 200D DSLR Cameras
  10. How GST Will Affect the Prices of Gadgets, Software, and IT Services
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.