Injustice 2 Released on iOS, Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on Android

If you are a fan of fighting game genre, chances are that you are eagerly waiting the release of Injustice 2, sequel to 2013's Injustice: Gods Among Us, from NetherRealm Studios. While the game will be released on consoles on May 16, it has already been released on iOS. If you are on Android, unfortunately you can only pre-register for the game for Google Play store as of now.

Injustice 2 for iOS introduces new characters, adds new game modes, and brings back the same fighting style that was used in the first game in series. "Leverage the all-new Gear System to build and progress your roster like never before - then enter the arena and become the ultimate DC fighter in blockbuster 3-on-3 action," the company says in game description on App Store.

The latest version of the fighting game allows players with more ways to build, level up, and progress their roster of DC Universe characters. "Upgrade with a Combination Level and Star Rating system by collecting characters and unique gear," the company says. The newly introduced Gear System in Injustice 2 provides players with new looks for their character in addition to bonuses to their health, abilities and strength.

Notably, the game has only been optimised for devices with 1GB of RAM or more and requires iOS version 10 or higher to run. Moreover, users will require 1GB of free space on their device to install Injustice 2. The new game in Injustice series continues the storyline from the original and as the game is available for free, it might be a no-brainer for those who played Injustice: Gods Among Us. Let us know in comments down below if you found the game as enjoyable as its predecessor.