India zipped past the US to become the top country in terms of Google Play downloads in 2016, according to analytics firm App Annie.

"India's app market grew massively outpacing the US to surpass it as the #1 country by Google Play downloads, from around 3.5 billion downloads in 2015 to over 6 billion downloads in 2016," App Annie said in a report.

App downloads grew by 15 percent worldwide across iOS and Google Play, with total time spent in apps increasing by 25 percent, it added.

In 2016, publishers were paid over $35 billion (roughly Rs. 2,37,898 crores) in revenue across the iOS App Store and Google Play. When including in-app advertising, app store revenue and third-party Android stores in 2016, publishers made over $89 billion in revenue.

China Overtakes US to Become Top Spender in Apple's App Store: App Annie

Further, the report found the average consumer uses well over 30 apps per month across various markets.

As technology and business models continue to evolve, apps are playing an even greater role in transforming, and creating opportunities for, companies and industries both established and new, App Annie Senior Vice President Research Danielle Levitas said.

"We're seeing major indications of this shift globally. App adoption is growing rapidly in emerging markets including India and Indonesia while mature markets are seeing apps

challenge and change traditional industries including retail, entertainment and banking," Levitas added.

Facebook, WhatsApp and UC Browser were the top three apps in terms of combined download on Google Play and iOS in India. Candy Crush, Subway Surfers and Temple Run 2 were the top three games downloaded.