Idea Money App Gets New Features Including Request Money, Split Bill

Idea Cellular on Thursday announced it had redesigned the Idea Money app for Android and iOS. The app can now be used by both Idea subscribers and non-subscribers, apart from retailers - who have a separate interface in their respective section of the app.

Apart from the new features, which include Request Money, Split Bill, Standing Instructions, and Charity Donations, the telecom operator said the Idea Money app now sports an improved user interface that is both more visually appealing and better for navigation with a focus on discoverability.

The Idea Money app's new Request Money and Split Bill features enable users to share money or expenses with friends and family in a more convenient and effortless manner. Users can now add their friends and family amongst whom the bill is to be split, and request money thereon.

As for the Standing Instructions feature, users can now perform cyclical bill payments including Idea postpaid bills and prepaid recharges. This can be done by setting a one-time instruction for conducting the transaction in the required cycle.

With the Idea Money app, users can also donate money to their favourite charities with a single click. Currently 10 charitable organizations can be reached out through the app, including Concern India Foundation, CRY, Give India, HelpAge India, PETA and Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust.

Idea adds that some of the other new features in the app include notification, offers section, a transactions history section, and customer personalization.

Speaking on the improved app, Sudhakar Ramasubramanian, CEO (Designate), Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Ltd said, "Our new and improved Idea Money App features a vibrant interface which caters to the digitally savvy users, who have in the wake of the demonetization drive, started using payment wallets more frequently. Based on our research and user feedback, we have redesigned the app to be more visually appealing, as well as added a number of new and useful features that will make cashless transactions more secure, accessible and convenient for users. We are committed towards continuously innovating and building new product propositions that work for our partner's and customer's benefit.