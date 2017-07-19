Apple iCloud Storage to Cost More in India Thanks to GST

Apple's iCloud storage is getting a little pricier in India. The company, which recently updated the paid tiers of iCloud, informed customers in India on Wednesday about the price revision, which will be effective from August 21.

As part of the price revision, the 50GB iCloud tier, for instance, will cost Rs. 75 per month, instead of Rs. 65. The 2TB iCloud tier, similarly, will now be priced at Rs 750 per month, up from Rs. 650.

The monthly subscription cost of 200GB iCloud storage tier, which was previously available at Rs. 190, will be now available at Rs. 220. Apple offers 5GB of iCloud storage free to all customers.

Apple emailed paying iCloud customers in India to inform them of the changes, saying the move it "due to a new tax on electronic services". A new Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect in India from July 1, and Apple's iCloud invoices sent this month show that, as mandated by law, GST is already being charged on existing pricing tiers.

It needs to be pointed out that Apple India's website, as well as in-app iCloud options are still showing the old storage plans. It's not clear at this point if Apple Music plans will in India will also be revised. At the moment, Apple Music individual and family subscriptions in India cost Rs. 120 and Rs. 190 per month respectively.

The price revision of different iCloud tiers comes a month after Apple revamped the iCloud lineup at WWDC to introduce new and more price-sensitive storage tiers.