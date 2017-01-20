Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

'I Feel Odd About It,' Says Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on the Video That Went Viral

 
20 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
'I Feel Odd About It,' Says Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on the Video That Went Viral

Highlights

  • A video of Paytm's New Year celebration went viral this week
  • Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has spoken about it
  • Sharma says he was speaking at a private event

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is presently in Davos for the World Economic Forum, but in India, a video of the company's New Year party went viral this week. In the video, you can see him dancing wildly, shouting himself hoarse, and cursing the competition.

In an interview with NDTV's Vikram Chandra, Sharma talks about the video for the first time, explaining that he was speaking to an internal audience and and that is was never meant to be public.

"In a moment of rush and adrenaline high, I wanted to motivate my team, and I ended up talking as if we were in a private conversation," says Sharma. "I feel odd about it, a lot of people are judging it, but I request you to please don't judge it. I acknowledge that we do have a responsibility, that we as a company, and I as an individual have, but it was intended to be an internal conversation. Things taken out of context can become anything."

Later in the day, Sharma also touched upon the topic on Facebook:

On the day, I was hugely energized by the infectious spirit of thousands of our team mates who work so hard everyday to serve our merchants and customers. I come to work everyday for their remarkable energy and commitment and wanted to communicate to each of them that they are appreciated and their efforts are making a difference. It was a celebration, not of our performance, but of the hard work and sincere efforts, of each of our team mate and partners. In retrospect, I could have chosen some words better. I have never taken anything for granted and won't ever either. We will continue to do our best to serve sincerely.

While Sharma repeatedly says that the video was from a private party, his statement that he should have expressed himself better might smooth over troubled waters. The Paytm chief executive's new year party video starts off with Sharma shouting, "Jo hamare saath nahin hain, wo royenge," (those who are not with us will cry). There's a lot of fist-pumping and the speech gets a lot more 'interesting':

Warning: The below video contains strong language that could be seen as offensive.

Amongst other things, Sharma shouts, "Ek saal me woh kiya jo unhone dus saal me nahin kiya" (In one year, we did what they couldn't do in ten years). After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his sudden demonetisation drive, Paytm's transactions and earnings shot up, making it a massive beneficiary, and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, without offering any evidence, said Paytm stands for "Pay To Modi."

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Tags: Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Apps, India, Davos
Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett's Cult Classic, Is Coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2018
Google Says Fix for Android 7.1.1 Nougat's In-Car Bluetooth Connectivity Issues Is Coming Soon
Micromax Bolt Q381
'I Feel Odd About It,' Says Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on the Video That Went Viral
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Day 1: Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, iPhone 5S & Other Deals
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G4 Plus vs LeEco Le 2 vs Lenovo Z2 Plus
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  4. Apple Is Ready to Start Making iPhones in India - at a Price
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 Offers: Our Top Day 1 Picks
  6. Nokia 6's First Flash Sale Was Reportedly Sold Out in a Minute
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  8. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  9. Moto G5 Plus Specifications Tipped in Benchmark Leak
  10. App Store Price Hike Now Live, but Paid Apps Can Still Be Rs. 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.