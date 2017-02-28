Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Huawei P10, P10 Plus to Be Preloaded with GoPro's Quik Video Editing App

 
28 February 2017
Highlights

  • Quik video editing app preloaded on latest Huawei phones
  • The app managed to garner 12 million downloads in 2016
  • It brings a new 'Highlights' feature to the smartphones

Huawei launched the P10 and P10 Plus smartphones at MWC 2017, and soon after GoPro has announced that its mobile video editing app Quik will be preloaded on the smartphones. The action camera company has announced that its Quik app will come preloaded with all Huawei smartphones running on EMUI 5.1 OS.

GoPro launched its new Quik video editing app last year, and managed to garner 12 million downloads in 2016. Now, the app will come preloaded on the latest Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus smartphones, and will be the default editing app for users.

"The Quik app transforms your smartphone photos and videos into amazing edits with the press of a button. We're excited to partner with Huawei to bring GoPro's Quik app to Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus devices, amongst others, providing them with a quick and easy way to share compelling stories on-the-go," GoPro founder and CEO, Nick Woodman said in a statement.

GoPro's Quik app is integrated into the photo gallery of the smartphones, making it easily discoverable. It takes photos and videos from the Gallery and makes videos with a preselected music for the user, in a new feature called 'Highlights' added with EMUI 5.1. This video is automatically generated by the Quik app, but users can customise it with additional filters, transitions, and effects.

Apart from this Quik app integration, Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus also brings Leica-branded dual cameras at the back, eight colour options, and a fingerprint sensor that is underneath the glass in the front, and supports gestures. The Huawei P10 is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 45,700), the Huawei P10 Plus 4GB is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 49,200), while the Huwei P10 Plus 6GB is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,300). Both the smartphones will arrive in various markets in March.

Tags: Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Mobiles, Android, GoPRo, Quik Mobile App, Video Editing App, Apps
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

