Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Chrome Users on Windows, Mac Being Targeted by 'Font Wasn't Found' Malware: Report

 
24 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Chrome Users on Windows, Mac Being Targeted by 'Font Wasn't Found' Malware: Report

Photo Credit: NeoSmart Technologies

Highlights

  • New malware found affecting Chrome users on Windows and Mac
  • A pop-up on certain sites is cheating users to install malicious software
  • It's not known yet what damage this malware can do

As more and more people get online, malicious activities to hack users personal information is on the rise. A new attack has just come to light that tricks users into installing malicious software, under the disguise of a font pack. It is reportedly affecting Chrome users on Windows and Mac both.

The exploit was spotted by NeoSmart Technologies, and it arrives as a pop-up on a few malicious sites. The report claims that this pop-up was seen on an 'unnamed' Wordpress site. This pop-up doesn't look fishy, and comes with the original Chrome logo and the same blue colour palette that the browser uses. The text on the site doesn't render, allegedly due to the use of JavaScript to mis-encode text with symbols, and the box informs you that the "font wasn't found" (in this case, HoeflerText), and prompts you to download and install the fake Chrome Font Pack, called 'Chrome Font v7.5.1.exe', right away.

What is even worse is that neither Windows Defender nor Chrome recognises this software as malicious and allow users to download it - the report notes, adding that while it's not in Chrome's Safe Browsing blacklist, the company has been informed about it. Furthermore, the report claims that only nine out of the 59 antivirus scanners in its database correctly identified the file as malware. It is not yet known what damage this malware can do, but we would advise caution before downloading any unknown software.

While the pop-up message is made with much finesse, and doesn't easily give away hints of being fake, we recommend extra caution while downloading software through any such pop-ups on less legitimate sites online. Furthermore, ensure that you have good malware protection on your PC for secure browsing.

Tags: Google Chrome, Malware, Windows, Mac, Chrome Malware
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Early Uber Investors Call on Company to Change 'Destructive Culture'
WhatsApp Turns 8: Here are 8 Incredible WhatsApp Stats You Didn't Know
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Chrome Users on Windows, Mac Being Targeted by 'Font Wasn't Found' Malware: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Status Revamp Goes Live Globally, Now Available to All Users
  2. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  3. Freedom 251 Maker Ringing Bells' MD Mohit Goel Detained for Fraud
  4. Google Acknowledges Some Users Are Facing Gmail Sign Out Issues
  5. Alphabet's Waymo Sues Uber for Stealing Self-Driving Car Tech
  6. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Tipped to Launch in May
  10. Asus ZenFone Live With Real-Time Beautification Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.