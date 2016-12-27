Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
HandBrake Video Transcoder Hits Version 1.0.0 After 13 Years of Development

 
27 December 2016
Highlights

  • Update adds presets for web and MKV video format
  • Presets from previous version can be found from 'Legacy' section
  • Available for download from the website

Open-source multi-platform video transcoder HandBrake has finally reached version 1.0.0, after being in development for a long period of 13 years. As expected, the major update brings along a host of new presets, file types, and support for more devices to the video transcoding tool. The version 1.0.0 update also brings along bug fixes and can be downloaded for Windows, Mac, or Linux from the company site.

HandBrake version 1.0.0 brings along new presets for Web as well as MKV video format while the official presets from previous version can be found under the 'Legacy' section, as pointed out by Fossbytes. The update comes with JSON-based preset system, including support for command line. The latest update adds Intel QuickSync Video H.265/HEVC encoder, which requires Intel Skylake or newer processors and brings performance improvements to the video encoder.

One of the biggest changes that comes with HandBrake 1.0.0 is the inclusion of reworked online documentation that is no longer too technical, allowing laymen to figure out all the little features the transcoder offers. Audio based changes include improved subtitle rendering and updated third party libraries.

"After more than 13 years of development, the HandBrake Team is delighted to present HandBrake 1.0.0. Thank you to all of our many contributors over the years for making HandBrake what it is today. We again remind everyone that the HandBrake Website is the only official source for HandBrake. Downloads are not mirrored on any third-party services, excepting the Linux PPA," the team behind HandBrake said on its website.

If you are interested, you can find the complete changelog of the video encoder on the company site.

