Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google's Personalised Feed Starts Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide

 
07 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google's Personalised Feed Starts Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide

Highlights

  • Google is extending the reach of Feed
  • Announced two months ago, Feed offers personalised news and updates
  • It is coming to iOS, desktop, and mobile Web soon

Google has started rolling out its new personalised search feed to Android devices worldwide, two months after the company released the feature - called Feed - in the United States. The company says it plans to bring Feed to iOS through Google app, and to more desktop and mobile soon.

The personalised Feed, which uses machine learning, caters tailored results based on a user's interest. The philosophy goes like this: not everyone finds the same movies, products, news events interesting. So to ensure that people find what they are likely looking for - and things they will likely find interesting - Google introduced the personalised feed in July this year. News of the global rollout was reported by Engadget.

But there's more. Google said, earlier this year, "your feed will not only be based on your interactions with Google, but also factor in what’s trending in your area and around the world. The more you use Google, the better your feed will be."

It appears as a tab in the Google app for Android, and displays glanceable, feature-rich feed of trending news in the locality - and concerning topics that interests a user - as well as news articles about a user's favourite artist, sports team, and movies etc.

In a way, it's an extension of Google Now, a feature Google introduced a few years ago that sat next to the home screen on Android smartphones and helped users keep up with news and updates they might be interested in. For iPhone users, whenever the feature rolls out, it could be a useful addition, since they don't have Google Now.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Now, Mobiles, Apps, Android, News
BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With New Rs. 8 and Rs. 15 Packs
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google's Personalised Feed Starts Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  2. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  3. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  4. Android 8.1 Oreo to Succeed v8.0, Reveals Google App Breakdown
  5. iPhone 8 and Everything Else We Expect From Apple's September 12 Event
  6. iPhone Edition to Go Up for Pre-Orders on September 15: Report
  7. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  8. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Jio Continues to Lead in 4G Download Speeds as Airtel’s Speed Rises
  10. Honor Launches Budget Honor 6 Play Smartphone With 3020mAh Battery
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.