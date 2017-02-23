Google's 2-Step Verification Phone Prompts Will Soon Be More Descriptive

Google, in June last year, introduced two-step verification by sending out sign-in prompts on your mobile whenever there was an attempt to access your Google account on an untrusted device. Although it was a more secure way to protect your account, it still lacked disclosure about information of the device that is used to sign-in. That's now changed, as Google has started rolling out an update on Android and iOS, where the name and the location of the device will appear on the mobile-screen prompt.

Internet security is a concerning issue and Google did its part by introducing two-factor authentication wherein Google offers OTP to mobile number, Google Authenticator-generated codes, and backup codes. However that was a little annoying sometimes until Google revamped it in June last year with mobile prompts. With the new update, users who have opted into receiving phone prompts for 2-step verification will start receiving additional details about the sign-in request, like when and where it was made.

It means that the name of the device (for e.g. Home PC), IP address, a rough location and time will be displayed within the login prompt. The 'Yes' and 'No' buttons are present as well - however the 'No' button now says "No, it's not me" in a polite tone.

Google is releasing the updates in two tracks - Rapid release and Scheduled release - which simply means that it will reach a bunch of users earlier than most of the other users, while the broader rollout will continue later. The 2-step verification process is applicable to all the G Suite editions. The update will take 'potentially longer than 3 days for feature visibility' as it's a gradual rollout, Google says. Users should start receiving the update in coming days, so there's nothing to worry if you are a 2-step verification user. Those who have not opted for this can go to Google's Account page and follow the instructions to enable it.