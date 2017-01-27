Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Voice App to Get VoIP Integration Across Platforms Soon

 
27 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Voice App to Get VoIP Integration Across Platforms Soon

Highlights

  • Google Voice app got a major overhaul recently
  • The design change happened across platforms
  • The tech giant is also looking to introduce VoIP integration

Google overhauled its call-forwarding and voicemail app Google Voice just a few days ago, and introduced a 'cleaner, more intuitive' interface. The tech giant has also promised regular updates to Google Voice, and now it's planning to introduce VoIP calling in one of its upcoming updates.

Google has confirmed to 9to5Google that it is working on VoIP integration in the Google Voice app. "The updated Google Voice app doesn't have VoIP features - it has the same features for making calls as the existing Google Voice app. Hangouts will ring by default in addition to any forwarding phones on your account, just as it did before. (Again, not a change with the new app.) We are working on VoIP integration," Google told the publication.

Apparently, Wi-Fi calling abilities are being worked on; in the event that cellular connectivity goes kaput. The report further states that "this ability to make a call through your number regardless of device - and even on the Web - could single-handedly make Voice a full featured cellular alternative, if not a full replacement'.

This means that for now, VoIP calls will continue to ring via Hangouts, but Google is looking to push Google Voice as the primary calling app moving forward. This also means that Google may be looking to phase out Hangouts, and make Google Voice as its main communication app. It's worth noting that Google Voice is only available in US and Canada right now. Launched in 2009, a Google Voice app user gets a free unique phone number for calling, text messaging, and voicemail. The app even transcribes voicemail if you want to read them (and not listen to them), and even lets you makes international calls at low rates.

With VoIP integration, Google Voice could really pick up pace, and possibly then, Google could look to expand in international markets.

Tags: Google, Google Voice, Google Voice app, Apps, VoIP Integration, Android, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Chrome 56 Enables HTML5 by Default for All Users, Marks Certain HTTP Sites as 'Not Secure'
Airtel Says Free Offers Will Adversely Affect Lenders, Government Revenue
Ziox Astra Zing+
Google Voice App to Get VoIP Integration Across Platforms Soon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium Variant Tipped to Sport Ceramic Body, 6GB RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Photo, Specifications, Release Date Leaked
  3. Oppo A57 Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India on February 3
  4. Honor 6X Review
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Google's Pixel Phones Shine Despite Misgauging Demand
  7. LG G6 Rumoured to Sport Google Assistant and Water Resistant Body
  8. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart
  10. There Is No White Nokia 6 Colour Variant, Confirms HMD Global
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.