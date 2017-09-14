Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google to Launch 'Tez' Mobile Payment Service With UPI Support in India: Report

  hindi
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google to Launch 'Tez' Mobile Payment Service With UPI Support in India: Report

Highlights

  • Google plans to introduce a localised digital payment service in India
  • Tez will include support for UPI and other services like Paytm, MobiKwik
  • Google launched Android Pay in the United States two years ago

Google plans to introduce a localised digital payment service in India as early as next week, technology website TechCrunch reported, citing a report from news site The Ken.

The payment service, called Google 'Tez', will offer payment options beyond the existing ones like Google Wallet or Android Pay, the report said.

Tez, meaning fast in Hindi, will include support for the government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other consumer payment services including Paytm and MobiKwik, according to the report.

Google launched its payment app Android Pay in the United States two years ago.

A spokesman for Google in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google, Facebook and WhatsApp were in talks with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide UPI-enabled payment on their platforms, the Mint daily had reported in July.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Tez, Tez, UPI, Digital Payments, Apps, Internet
Apple TV 4K vs Google Chromecast Ultra vs Amazon Fire TV vs Roku Ultra vs Nvidia Shield TV
Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google to Launch 'Tez' Mobile Payment Service With UPI Support in India: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone X Is 39 Percent More Expensive to Buy in India Than the US
  3. Steve Jobs Still Loomed Large at Apple's Big iPhone Launch Event
  4. Price List of iPhone 8, iPhone X, and Other iPhones in Apple's Portfolio
  5. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  6. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  7. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  8. Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing
  9. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  10. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.