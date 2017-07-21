Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Search in India Now Lets You Find Popular Events in Your City

 
21 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Search in India Now Lets You Find Popular Events in Your City

Highlights

  • The feature will be accessible via Search app and mobile Web interface
  • It will bring up a concise summary of events and activities
  • Each listing contains details of the event including date, time, location

Google India on Friday rolled out a feature to its Search platform that will help users discover, promote and attend their favourite events in town. The popular events feature will be accessible via the Search app and the mobile Web interface of Google Search in the country. The feature was first launched in the US this May.

"Starting today in India, doing a search for many types of events on the Google mobile search app and mobile web will bring up a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow.com, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh.com, and 10times.com," Google said in a statement.

In an example provided by Google, typing a quick search like "food festivals in Delhi" will get you a listing of the best options in an easy-to-review format. Those interested in the performing arts can check out the latest plays and shows near them, with queries like "Marathi plays in Mumbai." A more general query to see all popular events near the user would be "events near me."

As part of this updated Search experience for events, each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price where available. Users can also filter listings for dates, from today, tomorrow, over the weekend, and more.

"Tapping an event listing takes you directly to the website from where you can learn more or buy tickets," Google said.

Google also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so users can more easily find them when looking for activities and events on Google.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Search, Google Update, Google Local Events, Local Events, Internet, Apps
Jio Phone Launched: Price, Plans, Booking Details, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Facebook Groups for Pages Launched, Provides a Channel for Discussion
Google Search in India Now Lets You Find Popular Events in Your City
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  2. Jio Phone, 'Effectively Free', Launched By Mukesh Ambani: Highlights
  3. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Launched: Your 5 Point Guide
  4. Jio Phone Plans Start at Rs. 153 Per Month, Jio Phone TV-Cable Announced
  5. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  6. Xiaomi's Big Sale Begins With Smartphones and More at Re. 1
  7. Everything You Need to Know About the Reliance Jio Phone
  8. Mukesh Ambani Likely to Launch Jio Feature Phone Today, How to Watch Live
  9. Jio Phone, New Jio Plans, and More to Expect from Reliance AGM 2017
  10. Jio Phone Launch in Pictures
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.