Google India on Friday rolled out a feature to its Search platform that will help users discover, promote and attend their favourite events in town. The popular events feature will be accessible via the Search app and the mobile Web interface of Google Search in the country. The feature was first launched in the US this May.

"Starting today in India, doing a search for many types of events on the Google mobile search app and mobile web will bring up a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow.com, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh.com, and 10times.com," Google said in a statement.

In an example provided by Google, typing a quick search like "food festivals in Delhi" will get you a listing of the best options in an easy-to-review format. Those interested in the performing arts can check out the latest plays and shows near them, with queries like "Marathi plays in Mumbai." A more general query to see all popular events near the user would be "events near me."

As part of this updated Search experience for events, each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price where available. Users can also filter listings for dates, from today, tomorrow, over the weekend, and more.

"Tapping an event listing takes you directly to the website from where you can learn more or buy tickets," Google said.

Google also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so users can more easily find them when looking for activities and events on Google.

Written with inputs from IANS