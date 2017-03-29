Google has announced that Google Search app's users on iOS will now get access to Gboard features without having to install the standalone keyboard app as the former app will now come with Gboard pre-installed. As Gboard is already one of the best keyboard apps on iOS, if not the best, this can certainly be seen as a welcome addition to the California-based company's search app.

This new addition means that the users will now be able to search Google and send information, GIFs, and emoji from within Google Search app without having to install the Gboard app on their iOS devices. In order to set it up, users simply need to go to the Google Search app's settings.

Apart from the Gboard addition, the search giant has also introduced a Trending on Google widget, which can be accessed simply by using the 3D Touch on the app icon or swiping right on home screen, and displays live trending Google searches to the user. In order to add the widget to the notification centre, you need to "swipe right on your home screen, scroll to the bottom, tap Edit, then add Trending on Google," Google said in its blog.

3D Touch can now also be used on the app icon to get access to quick search actions, Google said. The search giant says that it has integrated 3D Touch throughout the app. "When you're viewing webpages or search results and want to find out more , just hard press on the G button at the bottom of the page to instantly start a new search. Or you can hard press on Search results, Map results, and cards in your feed to see a preview of the content before opening it all the way," it said.