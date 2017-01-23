Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Rolling Out Instant Tethering Feature With Google Play Services v10.2

 
23 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Rolling Out Instant Tethering Feature With Google Play Services v10.2

Highlights

  • Nexus and Pixel devices receiving the new Instant Tethering feature
  • Devices running Android 7.1.1 more likely to see the feature first
  • Instant Tethering requires server-side update

Google is said to be adding a new feature dubbed Instant Tethering with its latest Google Play services version 10.2 framework. According to several users who have received the feature, Instant Tethering will let users connect other devices with same Google account in case there is no connection - and can be seen as an evolution of the Wi-Fi hotspot feature for a single user's devices.

The best use case for the new Instant Tethering is for tablets as users can enable the feature on their mobile device to a tablet with the same Google account to connect to the Internet. The feature is reportedly being seen first on Nexus and Pixel devices running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It's however worth noting that the Instant Tethering is not available to all Android 7.1.1 users yet, as Android Police points out that this is a server-side update. We also downloaded the latest Google Play services version 10.2 but the feature isn't showing up for us.

instant tethering google

Photo Credit: Andreas Proschofsky/ Google+

The Instant Tethering feature, once available, should be listed in Google settings. It is being speculated that Nexus devices running Android Marshmallow should also start seeing the new feature soon. One of the Google+ users add that the new Instant Tethering feature requires no additional setting to connect two devices with same Google account. Though, the initial setup will have to be done by the user.

Andreas Proschofsky wrote in a Google+ post, "Google Play Services 10.2 has started to roll out and it's introducing a pretty nifty new feature: Instant tethering. Basically it works like that: If - say - your tablet has no data connection and you also have a phone connected to the same Google account, it can automatically offer to use the data connection of the phone - zero setup necessary, just a confirmation."

Tags: Google, Google Play Services, Apps, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

China's Online Population Reaches 731 Million
Micromax Bolt Q381
Google Rolling Out Instant Tethering Feature With Google Play Services v10.2
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 4 Launch, Nokia 6 Sold Out, Amazon Sale, and More This Week
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Goes on Sale in India Today
  3. Xiaomi's Global VP Hugo Barra Is Leaving the Company in February
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  5. Samsung Finally Reveals What Caused Galaxy Note 7 Fires
  6. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Vivo V5 Plus with Dual Front Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. Moto Z (2017) With Snapdragon 835 Spotted in Benchmarks
  9. Nokia 6's First Flash Sale Was Reportedly Sold Out in a Minute
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8's Heat Management Technique Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.