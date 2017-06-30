Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Play Starts Showing Changelogs on App Update Screen

 
30 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Play Starts Showing Changelogs on App Update Screen

Photo Credit: Android Police

Highlights

  • Users can see update changelogs by simply tapping on downward arrow
  • Other changes brought along with update are currently not known
  • The new change comes with version 8.022

App updates are not among the most exciting things that you do with your operating system but Google Play's latest update has now brought a welcome change to the update screen. With the version v8.0.22 update, Google Play will show you changelogs for the recently updated apps right on the update overview screen itself.

What this means is, you will be able to see the changelog to any app update right from the update overview screen by simply tapping on the downward arrow, as pointed out in a report by Android Police. Notably, users earlier had to go to each application's listing page to figure out the new changes that were brought with the latest update.

Although this change might not appear like a big deal at first but it definitely brings more convenience to the entire update process and makes it less tedious than before.

While other changes that come with Google Play v8.0.22 are currently not known, interested users can get the installation file from APKMirror, or wait for the gradual rollout to complete.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a revamped interface for the My Apps section with the Google Play store to make it easier to browse through. The update brought along better organised categories and more utility than before. With the update, Google Play introduced the ability for the users to organise the list of installed apps according to various factors including Alphabetical, Last Updated, Last Used, and Size.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Play Version 8.0.22 Update, Google Play Update Changelogs, Apps, Android, Google, Google Play Store
Transformers: The Last Knight Merchandise Giveaway
Nokia Appoints Samsung Executive Gregory Lee as Head of Its Technologies Unit
Google Play Starts Showing Changelogs on App Update Screen
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-GST Sale
TRENDING
  1. How to Link the Aadhaar and PAN Card by SMS
  2. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  3. OnePlus 5 'Jelly Scrolling Effect' Is Natural, Claims OnePlus
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  5. Reliance Jio's New Submarine Cable System to Cater to Video Demand
  6. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 30GB Additional 4G Data to Xiaomi Users
  7. Put Down the iPhone and Appreciate Its Genius
  8. Google Is Testing a New App Aimed at Helping You Save Mobile Data
  9. Moto C Plus Available for as Low as Rs. 499 With Flipkart Exchange Offer
  10. Xiaomi India to Put Its Popular Budget Phones Up for Pre-Orders Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.