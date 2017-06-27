Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Play Music for Android's Latest Update Crashing for Some Users

 
27 June 2017
Google Play Music for Android's Latest Update Crashing for Some Users

Highlights

  • Several people are experiencing the same issue with the update
  • The issue is present across devices and Android versions
  • Google is yet to issue a fix for the problem

If you are yet to update the Google Play Music app for Android on your device to version 7.9.4920, which was released by the search giant on Monday, we would like to advise you to hold on for a moment. The latest update to the app is reportedly causing the app to crash as soon as the users try to open it.

After updating to Google Play Music version 7.9.4920, many users report that the app crashes before loading up. While we have experienced this on our own devices, Android Police has pointed out the issue is not universal but is being faced across devices and Android versions. The review section of the app on Google Play is already filled with negative feedback due to the crashing issues associated with the latest update.

If you have already installed the latest version of the app, you can uninstall the app entirely and manually install the previous version after downloading it from APK Mirror. If the app came preloaded on your device, you can disable it first and then install the new version after disabling auto-updates and downloading it from the link shared above.

Last month, Google Play Music started offering a four-month free subscription for new subscribers, allowing them to scan up to 50,000 songs from their music library. While the streaming service offered free subscription period to new users earlier as well, it was limited to just three months.

While the search giant is yet to roll out a fix for the problem, we will have to wait and see how long it takes before it does so. As this issue makes the app non-functional, it is necessarily required that the company issues a fix soon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Play Music Crash Issue, Google Play Music Version version 7.9.4920 Update, Google Play Music, Google, Apps, Android, Home Entertainment
Google Play Music for Android's Latest Update Crashing for Some Users
 
 

