Google Play Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Releases Lists for Top Apps, Games, and More

 
07 March 2017
Google Play Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Releases Lists for Top Apps, Games, and More

Highlights

  • Google is offering direct 50 percent discount on Daydream apps
  • Search giant has released the list for just US version of Google Play
  • Google Play is currently available in 190 countries

Google Play has completed its 5 years of existence and in order to mark the occasion, Google has released lists of the most successful games, apps, and other content that has been downloaded from its Android store.

Since its launch, Google Play has been made available in 190 countries and has over a billion users. Google Play now houses millions of apps, 40 million songs, and 5 million books, as per the search giant.

Google Play recently expanded to more platforms as it made way to Android Wear 2.0 watches, Chromebooks, and Google's virtual-reality platform Daydream.

Even though the Indian version of the lists has not been released, here are the top performing listings on Google Play in the US:

Top installed games

  1. Candy Crush Saga
  2. Subway Surfers
  3. Temple Run 2
  4. Despicable Me
  5. Clash of Clans

Top installed apps

  1. Facebook
  2. Facebook Messenger
  3. Pandora Radio
  4. Instagram
  5. Snapchat

Top selling songs

  1. Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
  2. Lorde - Royals
  3. Taylor Swift - Blank Space
  4. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
  5. Pharrell Williams - Happy

Top selling albums

  1. Adele - 25
  2. Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe)
  3. Taylor Swift - 1989
  4. Drake - If You're Reading This It's Too Late
  5. Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp A Butterfly

TOP SELLING MOVIES

  1. The Interview
  2. Frozen
  3. Deadpool
  4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  5. Guardians of the Galaxy

TOP SELLING BOOKS

  1. Fifty Shades of Grey, by E L James
  2. The Hunger Games trilogy, by Suzanne Collins
  3. A Game of Thrones, by George RR Martin
  4. The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green
  5. Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn

Notably, the list of top installed apps doesn't include pre-installed apps on phones and only takes new installs into account.

Google is also offering a direct 50 percent discount on Daydream apps including Gunjack 2, Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes, and Need for Speed: No Limits VR, currently available for $6.49, $4.99, and $7.99 respectively.

