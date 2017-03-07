Google Play has completed its 5 years of existence and in order to mark the occasion, Google has released lists of the most successful games, apps, and other content that has been downloaded from its Android store.

Since its launch, Google Play has been made available in 190 countries and has over a billion users. Google Play now houses millions of apps, 40 million songs, and 5 million books, as per the search giant.

Google Play recently expanded to more platforms as it made way to Android Wear 2.0 watches, Chromebooks, and Google's virtual-reality platform Daydream.

Even though the Indian version of the lists has not been released, here are the top performing listings on Google Play in the US:

Top installed games

Top installed apps

Top selling songs

Top selling albums

TOP SELLING MOVIES

TOP SELLING BOOKS

Notably, the list of top installed apps doesn't include pre-installed apps on phones and only takes new installs into account.

Google is also offering a direct 50 percent discount on Daydream apps including Gunjack 2, Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes, and Need for Speed: No Limits VR, currently available for $6.49, $4.99, and $7.99 respectively.