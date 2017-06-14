Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Play Now Has an 'Android Excellence' Section With Curated Apps and Games

 
14 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Play Now Has an 'Android Excellence' Section With Curated Apps and Games

Highlights

  • The lists in the section will be refreshed quarterly
  • Android Excellence can be found in revamped Editor's Choice section
  • The section promotes the content that follows Google's guidelines

Google has introduced a new section in Google Play store called 'Android Excellence'. This section is meant to promote apps that have great design, performance, or follow the best practices given by the search giant itself. The newly introduced Android Excellence section can be found in the revamped Editor's Choice section and promotes content and provides recognition to the apps that follow "best practices," as per the company.

The move comes a week after Apple announced that it's completely revamping the App Store with iOS 11 to place greater focus on manual curation of apps, with daily updates in the form of lists, developer stories, and more.

"The new collections will showcase apps and games that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localisation, and device optimisation," Google said in its blog post.

Google says that the Android Excellence collections will be refreshed quarterly. Currently, some of the notable mentions in the first round Android Excellence Games include Hitman GO, Pictionary, Riptide GP: Renegade, and Toca Blocks. On the other hand, some of the noteworthy names in Android Excellence Apps include Evernote, Memrise, Pocket, and Skyscanner.

As the lists will be refreshed after a considerable time, it might not be the best place to find great new apps or games but the entries that make this list are likely to get abundance of promotion and exposure. This is likely to prove as a great incentive for app developers to follow the guidelines provided by Google for Android apps.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Play Android Excellence, Android Excellence Section, Google Play, Apps, Android, Android Excellence
OnePlus 5 Registrations Open Ahead of Official Launch, Already Attracting Huge Numbers
Google Play Now Has an 'Android Excellence' Section With Curated Apps and Games
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo f1s
TRENDING
  1. Jupiter Is the Oldest Planet in the Solar System, New Evidence Shows
  2. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  3. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  4. OnePlus 5 Registrations Already Open in China, Attracting Huge Numbers
  5. Galaxy J7 Pro With Samsung Pay, J7 Max With 'Samsung Pay Mini' Launched
  6. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
  7. After Driving Uber to Heights, Kalanick Downshifts
  8. Nokia's Android Phones in India, Moto E4 Launched, and More: 360 Daily
  9. Arguments, Divorces & More: 'Secret History' Behind the Original iPhone
  10. Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.