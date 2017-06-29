Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Photos Shared Libraries, Suggested Sharing Features Now Rolling Out to All

 
29 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Photos Shared Libraries, Suggested Sharing Features Now Rolling Out to All

Highlights

  • New features rolling out across Android, iOS and Web
  • Photos will use machine learning to suggest people to share with
  • Shared Libraries lets you share the photos you upload with one person

Google at its annual I/O developers conference in May announced some smart new features coming to its Photos app, such as Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries. The company has kept its promise and is now rolling out the new features to Google Photos across Android, iOS, and Web.

Suggested Sharing makes use of Google's AI and machine learning technology to identify the people in your photos and suggests sharing them with those people in a single tap. After updating Google Photos to the latest version, you should now see a new Sharing tab on the bottom of the app next to Albums. On opening the tab, you see your personal suggestions on the top based on your sharing habits. You can also change the photo or suggested recipient before sharing, and you can also share it with people who don't use Google Photos via email or phone number.

sharing tab motion sharing

Shared Libraries is another new feature that lets you share the photos you upload with one person. The person you select will get full access to your photo library or photos of certain people (based on facial recognition) or from a certain date. They can also save photos share with them. Once your sharing partner accepts the invitation, they can see all the photos you share with them, and newer photos will be shared automatically. You and your partner can either automatically save all the photos to your library or manually select the photos you want to save.

shared library google photos google

These new features aim to make sharing a whole lot easier, although it may not work flawlessly always. You may find some photos being accidentally shared automatically. Of course, the automatic sharing feature is optional and you can always disable it if you're unsure about blindly sharing all your photos. Google says the new features are being rolled out this week and you should see the features show up soon enough.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Photos, Google, Google IO, Google IO 2017, Suggested Sharing, Shared Libraries, Apps, Internet, Android, Apple
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Petya Ransomware: India Globally Seventh Worst-Affected by Cyber-Attacks, Says Symantec
Google Photos Shared Libraries, Suggested Sharing Features Now Rolling Out to All
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G4 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  2. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 30GB Additional 4G Data to Xiaomi Users
  3. Focus on Defences as Users Scramble After Global Ransomware Attack
  4. Some OnePlus 5 Users Are Now Reporting of a ‘Jelly Scrolling Effect’
  5. BSNL Offers 120GB Bundled Data, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 666
  6. InFocus Turbo 5 With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Unveils Mi Laser Projector, Ninebot Plus, Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush
  8. Nokia 3, 5, 6 Users Offered Up to 9GB Additional Data From Vodafone
  9. OnePlus 5 Seen Defeating iPhone 7 Plus in New Speed Test Video
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specifications Get Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.