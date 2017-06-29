Google at its annual I/O developers conference in May announced some smart new features coming to its Photos app, such as Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries. The company has kept its promise and is now rolling out the new features to Google Photos across Android, iOS, and Web.

Suggested Sharing makes use of Google's AI and machine learning technology to identify the people in your photos and suggests sharing them with those people in a single tap. After updating Google Photos to the latest version, you should now see a new Sharing tab on the bottom of the app next to Albums. On opening the tab, you see your personal suggestions on the top based on your sharing habits. You can also change the photo or suggested recipient before sharing, and you can also share it with people who don't use Google Photos via email or phone number.

Shared Libraries is another new feature that lets you share the photos you upload with one person. The person you select will get full access to your photo library or photos of certain people (based on facial recognition) or from a certain date. They can also save photos share with them. Once your sharing partner accepts the invitation, they can see all the photos you share with them, and newer photos will be shared automatically. You and your partner can either automatically save all the photos to your library or manually select the photos you want to save.

These new features aim to make sharing a whole lot easier, although it may not work flawlessly always. You may find some photos being accidentally shared automatically. Of course, the automatic sharing feature is optional and you can always disable it if you're unsure about blindly sharing all your photos. Google says the new features are being rolled out this week and you should see the features show up soon enough.