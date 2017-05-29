Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Photos Photo Books Now Available for Android and iOS

 
29 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Photos Photo Books Now Available for Android and iOS

Highlights

  • Google Photo Books was already available in Web version of the app
  • Users can order a softcover photo book at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 650)
  • Hardcover photo books will be available $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300)

At its I/O conference earlier this month, Google announced that it wanted to bring the fun of physical photo books back. While the Web version of Google Photos already allowed users to create photo books from the best pictures from their collection, the Android and iOS apps have now joined the party. Users in the US can start making their photo books with the latest app updates already available on Google Play store and App Store respectively.

With the Photo Books feature, the search giant makes use of machine learning to pick out the best photos from the library and then organise them according to the people that feature in them, the places that can be seen in those pictures, or the things that show up in them. The aim of this feature is to minimise the effort involved in having to search through a large group of photos to just pick out a few good ones.

Google has already shared that it hopes to bring suggestions for Photo Books going ahead. Users further get the option of getting their photo books made in either softcover, starting at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 650) or hardcover, starting at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300).

It seems like Google has become aggressive at updating its Google Photos app with new features as the California-based company recently added an archive feature to the app and has already started the process of implementing suggested sharing feature to the app as well. The archive feature allows users to keep certain images away from their main image feed while the suggested sharing feature essentially uses machine learning to remind you to share photos with those who are in those pictures.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Photo Books, Google Photos Update, Apps, Android, Apple, Google UI, Google Photos
Apple Said to Plan Dedicated Chip to Power AI on Devices
Google AlphaGo DeepMind AI Retires After Defeating Human Champion Ki Jie
Google Photos Photo Books Now Available for Android and iOS
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Deals
TRENDING
  1. Gionee S10 With Four Cameras Launched in Three Different Variants
  2. CBSE 12th Result 2017: How to Check Your Scores Online
  3. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  4. Xiaomi Launches, OnePlus 5 Leaks, Paytm's Payments Bank, More This Week
  5. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 in India in July
  6. US Might Ban Laptops on All Flights Into and Out of the Country
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  8. British Airways to Resume Flights After IT Systems Crash
  9. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.