Google Photos Looks Set to Ditch the 2,000-Photos Limit for Albums

Google has been introducing new features to Photos to make it the ultimate cloud storage app. It already allows users to store unlimited High Quality photos so users will never have to worry about storage woes. But Google feels 'unlimited' can only be true when it removes all restrictions, one of them being the 2,000 photos limit for albums. According to user reports, Google seems to be doing away with this limit for good.

A Redditor recently discovered that they could add well beyond 2,000 photos in a single album. In fact, the Reddit post claims that they were able to add over 3,300 photos into a single shared album. This apparently works for both standard and shared albums. The post further explains that the 2,000 cap remains when moving photos from Google Photos into an album, but doesn't exist when adding photos from within an album.

As of now, there's no official word from Google on whether it has removed the limit completely. It is also possible that the company has set a new maximum limit that is yet to be found by users. Maybe 4,000, or maybe more? There is also the possibility of it being a one-off instance for the Redditor as other users who have commented on the thread are still seeing the limit.

It will be interesting to see what happens if the 2,000 cap is indeed lifted. As you may know, Google Photos largely depends on artificial intelligence to perform tasks like creating albums based on date and location, or albums through facial recognition. Removing the maximum limit could prove to be a task for the AI to sort through a collection of over 2,000 photos.

The Internet search giant recently rolled out two new features to Google Photos, called Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries. Suggested Sharing makes use of Google's AI and machine learning technology to identify the people in your photos and suggests sharing them with those people in a single tap. Shared Libraries, on the other hand, lets you share the photos you upload with one person, giving full access to your photo library, or photos of certain people (based on facial recognition), or from a certain date.