Google's quick survey app, Google Opinion Rewards, is now available in India alongside Singapore and Turkey.

The Google Opinion Rewards Android app lets people answer few survey questions and win Google Play credits in return. The app was so far available in select countries excluding India. For those unaware, the Google Opinion Rewards is an app created by Google Consumer Surveys and is focused on quick surveys.

Interested Android users can head to Google Play to download the new Google Opinion Rewards app. "Getting started is easy. Download the app and answer basic questions about yourself. We'll then send you surveys around once a week, although it may be more or less frequent. You'll get a notification on your phone when a short and relevant survey is ready for you, and can receive up to $1 in Play credit for completing it. Questions can range from, "Which logo is best?" and "Which promotion is most compelling?" to "When do you plan on travelling next?," reads the app description on the Google Play.

One of the biggest use cases of the new Google Opinion Rewards app is it lets you earn Google Play credits which can be used to buy paid apps and other content.

Last year, Google used its Google Opinion Rewards Android app for asking users what Android N should be called. The company asked a set of questions like the food that comes to mind that starts with letter "N" and the another question listing some names of "tasty treats" starting with letter N.