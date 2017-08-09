Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google, NSDC Launch Android Skill Development Programme to Improve Mobile Developer Ecosystem

 
09 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google, NSDC Launch Android Skill Development Programme to Improve Mobile Developer Ecosystem

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Google India on Tuesday launched Android Skill Development programme to impart mobile development training on the Android and Web platform and improve the quality of mobile app development ecosystem in India.

Under the initiative, NSDC would introduce a specific course to create applications for the mobile platform that can be used on smartphones and tablets running on the Android operating system.

"This is a timely association considering promising development in the telecommunication and IT sectors and their importance for economic progression of the country. The collaboration aims to accelerate mobile skill training and create opportunities for youth in the country," Manish Kumar, MD and CEO of NSDC, said in a statement.

"By building a world class curriculum and making it easily accessible to millions of students and developers in India, we want to contribute to the Skill India initiative," said Peter Lubbers, Head of Google Developer Training.

The 100-hour duration course is designed to be delivered by NSDC's partner agencies, outside the formal education system. NSDC and Google India will also work together to focus on up-skilling Android trainers under the programme.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, National Skill Development Corporation, NSDC, Apps, Android, India, Android Skill Development
Disney to Quit Netflix, Start Its Own Streaming Services for Movies and Live Sports
Google, NSDC Launch Android Skill Development Programme to Improve Mobile Developer Ecosystem
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. The Best Tech Deals From Day 1 of Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Deals on Mobiles and Other Tech
  3. Lenovo K8 Note India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Paytm Mall Independence Day Sale Offers: iPhone 7, Laptops & Other Deals
  5. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X in India Next Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Come in Eight Colour Options
  7. LG Q6, Priced in India Under Rs. 20,000, to Launch on Thursday via Amazon
  8. OnePlus 5 Gets a New Limited Edition Soft Gold Colour Variant
  9. Intel ‘Coffee Lake’ 8th Gen Core CPUs to Launch on August 21
  10. Want to Become a Web Developer? Simple Tips on How to Get Started
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.