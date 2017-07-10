Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Maps Speed Limit Indicator Available, but Only in 2 Areas

 
10 July 2017
Google Maps Speed Limit Indicator Available, but Only in 2 Areas

Highlights

  • It is currently available in San Francisco Bay Area and Rio de Janeiro
  • This Google Maps feature indicates speed limits for vehicles
  • The speed limit indicator began to appear on Google Maps last year

The Google Maps feature that indicates speed limits for vehicles is so far available only in two areas, the tech giant has confirmed.

According to a post shared by Android Auto Team on behalf of Google Maps, the feature is currently available in San Francisco Bay Area in the US and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The post made on Android Auto User Community on Saturday also confirmed that the feature will be soon rolled out to other regions.

The speed limit indicator began to appear on Maps last year in the selected regions, but lack of adequate data for other regions is believed to have delayed the rolling out of the feature for other regions.

While the speed limit feature could be immensely useful to the users, any incorrect information could create chaos as speed limits are often associated with fines.

In a bid to prevent deforestation and preserve culture, Google last week announced the integration of Brazil's indigenous territories into its maps.

In partnership with Fundacao Nacional do Indio (FUNAI), Brazil's governmental agency overseeing indigenous affairs, Google Maps and Earth now represent Brazilian indigenous territory labels and borders in a way that reflects the landscapes known to the local communities.

Brazil has one of the world's most diverse populations, with more than 500,000 indigenous people living on 472 territories certified by the government - representing 13 percent of Brazil's total land. Most of these territories are in the rapidly-changing Amazon region, the largest and most biodiverse tract of tropical rainforest in the world.

Google Maps Speed Limit Indicator Available, but Only in 2 Areas
 
 

