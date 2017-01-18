Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Maps Reportedly Displaying Parking Availability for Some Users

 
18 January 2017
Google Maps Reportedly Displaying Parking Availability for Some Users

Highlights

  • There are three levels of parking availability
  • Not all users on Google Maps v9.44 beta are getting the feature
  • Unclear if the feature will be limited to certain zones or not

Google seemingly wants to help car owners find parking space for their vehicles as Google Maps has reportedly started displaying parking availability for some users. The parking availability has reportedly shown up for certain users who are using version v9.44 beta of Google Maps, available from APK Mirror, and shows the parking situation around the location that has been set as destination by the user.

The parking availability is displayed with a small rounded 'P' icon right next to the travel duration within the app and has three levels, i.e. Limited, Medium, and Easy, as per a report by Android Police. Notably, the parking icon turns red in colour when there is limited availability but stays blue otherwise. Users can further expand the directions to get more information about the availability of parking space.

As per the information received by AndroidPolice from its tipster, the parking space is currently showing up only for public places such as malls, airports, and other attractions. This Google Maps feature has not been pushed to all users as of now and it remains to be seen if it will stay limited to certain places, works just in the US, or starts rolling out for other countries around the world.

Interestingly, the feature is reportedly not even live for all users on the version v9.44 beta of Google Maps. The utility of the feature is likely to be tested only when it is rolled out to more users going ahead. As issues associated with car parking are relevant around the world, it would really come across as a major disappointment if the feature is kept limited to just certain zones by the search giant.

Google Maps Reportedly Displaying Parking Availability for Some Users
 
 

