Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Maps' Real-Time Location Sharing Feature Starts Rolling Out to All Users

 
29 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Maps' Real-Time Location Sharing Feature Starts Rolling Out to All Users

Highlights

  • The feature is rolling out to all users
  • The Share Location feature can be found in the navigation bar
  • You can share your location with multiple people at once

After shutting down the sharing location feature for Google+ users, the tech giant is now rolling out the new real-time location sharing feature to all Google Maps users. This feature allows you to share your current location with people, which then enables them to track you real-time.

Google had confirmed last week that it would roll out the new real-time location sharing feature to users worldwide by next week. Keeping its promise, the new feature is now being seen by many Google Maps users. It shows up with the ‘New’ flag in the navigation bar, and clicking on it will allow you to share the location with your contacts via a message or through any app. You can decide the time till which the person can see your location, and can even toggle it off before if you wish to.

The default options are ‘one hour’ and ‘until you turn this off’, but you can increase or decrease the time as per your preference. The recipient will get a notification alerting them that you wish to share location. The message will have a unique link, clicking on which will take them to Google Maps and see their live location for the prescribed amount of time.

You can share your location with multiple people at the same time, and they all will show up on the top of your screen. With each one, you have a unique sharing link, so you can manage them individually. Many Android and iOS users are now seeing this feature, and if you can’t see it yet, don’t fret, it will pop up soon. Make sure you are on the latest version to get the live location sharing feature soon.

On a related note, Facebook Messenger this week also introduced its own live location-sharing feature. The close proximity of the announcements tells Facebook "that we're working on the right things," Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Messenger, said in an interview.

Tags: Google Maps, Apps, Android, Location Sharing, Share Location
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Duo's Audio-Only Calls Feature Starts Rolling Out Globally
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Google Maps' Real-Time Location Sharing Feature Starts Rolling Out to All Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  4. Micromax Dual 5 India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
  5. With Galaxy S8 Flagship Due, Samsung Dials Down on Battery Safety Message
  6. Moto G5 Set to Launch in India on April 4, Will Be Amazon-Exclusive
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  9. Google Duo's Audio-Only Calls Feature Starts Rolling Out Globally
  10. Airtel Truecaller ID Brings Caller ID to Offline Feature Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.