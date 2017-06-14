Google Maps Local Guides Program Adds New Levels, Perks, Badges and More

Keeping Google Maps updated is not an easy task and in order to ensure it has the latest data, Google has its Local Guides program in place. Now the search giant has added new levels, a revamped point system, and new badges to keep advanced level guides motivated for updating its Maps service regularly.

For those who are unaware, Local Guides is a community that provides regular updates to Google Maps. For their contributions, the members of this community are awarded with benefits like early access to new Google Maps features, exclusive contests, and events, among other things. Anybody can sign up to be a part of Local Guides and start contributing.

Moving on to the latest update to Local Guides, Google is now rolling out a new point system, new levels that unlock different kinds of perks, and new ways to earn points within this community. Google says that certain contributions will have more impact than others for users. For example, users will get more points if they are first to add a place to the map or leave a review.

Now, users who are part of Local Guides community will earn points for rating the places and checking the facts that have been provided by other community members. Google has now added 5 additional levels. This means that users can now reach their maximum rank at level 10. The search giant has now introduced new badges for users with 4-10 level rank to make sure their contributions are recognised within the community. The new badges will be visible right beside their profile picture, Google says.

"Just like before, Local Guides Level 2 and above can enjoy early access to new product features, and get occasional perks from Google and local perks from partners," Google said in its blog post. Further, members with Level 4-10 can redeem a free three-month Google Play Music subscription and get 75 percent off a rental in the Google Play Movie store, as per company.

Last month, Swiggy announced its partnership with the Local Guides program to offer special perks to the community members in India.

If you are not a part of this community already, now would be a good time to share your experiences, post pictures, and rate places to get some serious benefits from Google.