Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Maps for iOS Gets Real-Time Data for Crowd Places

 
27 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Maps for iOS Gets Real-Time Data for Crowd Places

Highlights

  • Google Maps for Android and iOS both have been updated
  • The iOS app receives the ability to give real-time crowd status
  • Android app gets the ability to add photos to the amenity tab

The Google Maps apps for Android and iOS both have been updated to bring in new features. The iOS app has received the ability to show the 'live' crowd status in restaurants, places, and hangout spots, while the Android apps introduces a new Amenity photos tab for lodging places and hotels.

Google Maps for iOS update bumps the version to 4.27.0, and also introduces quick access to addresses in your clipboard while searching for a location. However, the main feature is the addition of 'Popular Times' widget that shows how crowded a place is while looking for directions for heading there. This feature has been around on the Web for a long time, and was introduced for Android back in November. It has finally arrived for iPhone users.

After updating the app, you will be able to see real-time crowd status of a place, along with the average time spent there by people for smart decision making. For example, if you want to head to Candies in Bandra, looking for it on Google Maps will now show you the live crowd status there, letting you know if you will get a place to sit or no. Furthermore, it will also deliver a graph showing when the crowd is at its peak to avoid heading there at those times.

Google Maps for Android, on the other hand, has been updated to v9.44.3 and brings along the ability to add amenity photos to various lodging places and restaurants. This means that you can now share photos of the swimming pool, gym etc to give the customer a fair idea of what exactly are the amenities, and are they worthy of the promise made. The ability to add amenity list was earlier there, but to add photos has been introduced with the latest update.

Tags: Google Maps, Google Maps for Android, Google Maps for iOS, Apps, Android, Apple, Popular Times
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Ninja Spinki Challenges, Flappy Bird Creator's Latest Game, Is Available on Android and iOS
Nokia 6 White Colour Variant Hasn't Been Launch, Confirms HMD Global
Ziox Astra Zing+
Google Maps for iOS Gets Real-Time Data for Crowd Places
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 Photo, Specifications, Release Date Leaked
  2. Oppo A57 Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India on February 3
  3. Registrations for Nokia 6 Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  7. BlackBerry and Nokia Phones Are Coming Back - With a Twist
  8. Cloud Kitchens Take the Risk Out of Trying New Places - and the Reward
  9. Google's Pixel Phones Shine Despite Misgauging Demand
  10. Honor 6X Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.