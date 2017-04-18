Google recently updated its Maps app on iOS to bring realtime location sharing with contacts and now the search giant has again updated the app to add a direction widget on the platform. With the v4.30.0 update, users will able to get a direction widget that will show them the directions to their destination right from the lock screen. It also improves location sharing functionality with an iMessage app.

Earlier, Google Maps for iOS users could only get the directions to their destination within the app or through push notifications. Now, with v4.30.0, they can simply add the widget to their lock screen, start navigation, and get directions by swiping the left side on the screen.

While the newly added direction widget in Google Maps for iOS helps users get their desired directions, the update also brings along an added functionality as users can now share their location with their friends with the help of iMessage app. This will enable users to share their location and travel updates with their friends easily.

However, the iMessage app only supports static location sharing, unlike the location sharing offered by the app on Android or the one like "Find My Friends" app, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Mac.

Apart from these additions, Google Maps update version 4.30.0 (already available on App Store) also brings bug fixes, as per the change log of the app on the store.

The Google Maps app's increased integration with the operating system, which has been reinforced with latest update, seems to indicate that Google doesn't wants iOS users to keep on using its services over Apple's own Maps app for the platform.