Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Maps for iOS Gets Directions Widget, iMessage App for Location Sharing

 
18 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Maps for iOS Gets Directions Widget, iMessage App for Location Sharing

Highlights

  • App recently received realtime location sharing feature
  • Latest update unveils an iMessage app for location sharing
  • The update is already available on App Store

Google recently updated its Maps app on iOS to bring realtime location sharing with contacts and now the search giant has again updated the app to add a direction widget on the platform. With the v4.30.0 update, users will able to get a direction widget that will show them the directions to their destination right from the lock screen. It also improves location sharing functionality with an iMessage app.

Earlier, Google Maps for iOS users could only get the directions to their destination within the app or through push notifications. Now, with v4.30.0, they can simply add the widget to their lock screen, start navigation, and get directions by swiping the left side on the screen.

While the newly added direction widget in Google Maps for iOS helps users get their desired directions, the update also brings along an added functionality as users can now share their location with their friends with the help of iMessage app. This will enable users to share their location and travel updates with their friends easily.

However, the iMessage app only supports static location sharing, unlike the location sharing offered by the app on Android or the one like "Find My Friends" app, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Mac.

Apart from these additions, Google Maps update version 4.30.0 (already available on App Store) also brings bug fixes, as per the change log of the app on the store.

The Google Maps app's increased integration with the operating system, which has been reinforced with latest update, seems to indicate that Google doesn't wants iOS users to keep on using its services over Apple's own Maps app for the platform.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Maps iOS Update, Google Maps Direction Widget, Apps, Google Maps, Google, Apple
Timex IQ+ Move Analog Watch With Activity Tracker Launched at Rs. 9,995
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Google Maps for iOS Gets Directions Widget, iMessage App for Location Sharing
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Some Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Users Report Discoloured Displays
  2. Discounts on Lenovo Smartphones and Other Devices at Flipkart
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  5. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Images Leak Ahead of Expected Wednesday Launch
  6. Jio Users Can Now Get Up to 168GB Free 4G Data With This Offer
  7. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  8. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Will Be Available on Flipkart
  10. Tecno Mobile Launches in India With 5 New Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.