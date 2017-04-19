Google Maps for iOS Finally Gets Timeline Feature to Revisit Activities

Google just updated its Maps app on iOS to allow users to share their realtime location with friends and even added a directions widget at the lock screen to provide more convenience. Now, the search giant has announced that it has finally started rolling out its Timeline feature, which has been available to Android and desktop users for quite some time, to its iOS app as well.

The Google Maps Timeline feature, which is accessible from the slide-out menu, allows users to get a quick view at the recently visited places and helps them keep track of their activities in a convenient manner. Users can easily customise their visited places in order to ensure that the information is correct but importantly they can also choose to delete the recorded information for particular days or even range of days.

Notably, the Google Maps Timeline feature doesn't only provide you with the name of the places you visited but also the distance that you travelled. It mentions the time at which you left a particular place and even offers to provide further details about the places visited.

Interestingly, Google is even offering to send you the summary of all the places visited by you throughout the month with emails. Users can choose to opt in or out of these emails with "Timeline emails" toggle option within the settings tab.

"Whether you use Your Timeline to remember your last vacation or what you did last weekend, it's a useful way to see your life on the map and recall the places you went and activities you enjoyed on any given day, month or year," the company said in its blog post about the feature.

So, next time you forget when you visited a particular mall or a theatre, you will no longer need to strain your brain as this feature will take care of the memory part for you. Let us know in comments down below if you think the Google Maps Timeline feature is useful or not.