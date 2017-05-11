Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Launches Local Event Search on Its App and Mobile Website

 
11 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Launches Local Event Search on Its App and Mobile Website

Highlights

  • Google will show local events in an organised manner on search
  • It is available on Google app and mobile website
  • The feature is live in the US only

Internet giant Google has been improving its search experience to suit to its users, whether it's a feature to find fashion-related ideas on Image search or support for your Google Drive files. Continuing with the same efforts, Google has now rolled out a new local events search feature on the Google app and mobile website, which will bring up a summary of activities from sites from across the Internet if you search for local events happening around you. This feature is currently available for users in the US region.

Earlier, if you searched for any local events on Google, the results were unorganised and looked handpicked, but with the new update searches made for local events will show a chronological list view of all the events gathered from multiple sources. For each search result, you will be able to see the event's organiser name, date & time, venue. "To try it, type in a quick search like, 'jazz concerts in Austin,' or 'art events this weekend' on your phone. With a single tap, you'll see at-a-glance details about various options, like the event title, date and time, and location," reads the the company's blog post.

Furthermore, you can also use search terms of the artist's or organiser's name to get events happening near you. On clicking on a particular event, the event's website will be opened, which will further let you buy tickets directly. Additionally, there will be a range of time frames like 'Today', 'Tomorrow', 'Next Week', 'Next Weekend', etc., which can be chosen for specific dates.

As we mentioned, the websites Google is using as source for the events are Eventbrite, Meetup and more. Notably, the search results are not showing up on the desktop version, and only available on the Google app and mobile website, as we said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Local Events, Local Events, Internet, Apps
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Flipkart Big 10 Sale: E-Commerce Titan Expects Five-Fold Increase in Transactions
Google Launches Local Event Search on Its App and Mobile Website
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE
TRENDING
  1. Micromax Launches Smartphone With 1 Year of Free 4G Data, Gorilla Glass 5
  2. Xiaomi Launches Its First Store in India in Bengaluru
  3. Amazon Sale Day 1 Offers: iPhone 7, Moto G5, and More Deals
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  6. Reliance Jio Home Broadband Is Being Tested in These Cities
  7. Facebook Says It Found Faster Way to Translate Through AI
  8. Amazon Sale Starts May 11: Five Tips to Ensure You Get the Best Offers
  9. Nokia 6 vs Vivo V5 vs Gionee A1 vs Moto G5 Plus
  10. India a Massive iPhone Growth Opportunity for Apple, Claims Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.