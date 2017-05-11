Internet giant Google has been improving its search experience to suit to its users, whether it's a feature to find fashion-related ideas on Image search or support for your Google Drive files. Continuing with the same efforts, Google has now rolled out a new local events search feature on the Google app and mobile website, which will bring up a summary of activities from sites from across the Internet if you search for local events happening around you. This feature is currently available for users in the US region.

Earlier, if you searched for any local events on Google, the results were unorganised and looked handpicked, but with the new update searches made for local events will show a chronological list view of all the events gathered from multiple sources. For each search result, you will be able to see the event's organiser name, date & time, venue. "To try it, type in a quick search like, 'jazz concerts in Austin,' or 'art events this weekend' on your phone. With a single tap, you'll see at-a-glance details about various options, like the event title, date and time, and location," reads the the company's blog post.

Furthermore, you can also use search terms of the artist's or organiser's name to get events happening near you. On clicking on a particular event, the event's website will be opened, which will further let you buy tickets directly. Additionally, there will be a range of time frames like 'Today', 'Tomorrow', 'Next Week', 'Next Weekend', etc., which can be chosen for specific dates.

As we mentioned, the websites Google is using as source for the events are Eventbrite, Meetup and more. Notably, the search results are not showing up on the desktop version, and only available on the Google app and mobile website, as we said.