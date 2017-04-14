Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Image Search Can Now Help You Find 'Style Ideas'

 
14 April 2017
Google Image Search Can Now Help You Find 'Style Ideas'

Highlights

  • Company says the feature provides high quality and fashionable images
  • Feature provides users with images of someone wearing the item
  • Company added 'Similar items' feature to image search recently

Google on Thursday announced that the company is introducing a new feature to its image search service, called 'Style ideas'. As the name suggests, the feature is meant to suggest fashion-related ideas to users and the search giant says that it provides users with "complete looks", meaning someone wearing or carrying the item that the user searched for. The feature has been added to the mobile Web as well as Google Search app (aka Google app) for Android.

The California-based company says that 'Style ideas' offers high quality and fashionable images. In order to use the feature, users simply need to click on 'style ideas' within image search. "If you are confused on what bag and jeans look stellar with those red high heels you've been eyeing. Or what shoes will go with your skirt or for some workout ensemble ideas - click on Style ideas on your image search and get all the answers," the company said in its release.

It seems like Google is trying new things with image search to provide new utilities to the people who search for fashion items as the company recently rolled out its 'Similar items' feature for Google Image Search as well. The 'Similar items' feature essentially provides users with shopping details for the items that can be seen in a particular image. In order to provide this functionality, Google has made use of machine vision technology and the feature identifies products in lifestyle images and displays matching products to the user.

Google Image Search Can Now Help You Find 'Style Ideas'
 
 

