Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Hire Recruiting Tool Launched With G Suite Integration for Small and Medium Enterprises

 
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Hire Recruiting Tool Launched With G Suite Integration for Small and Medium Enterprises

Highlights

  • The app is available only for businesses in the US as of now
  • The email conversations through Hire and Gmail are synced automatically
  • Google Hire has been designed to allow businesses hire effectively

If you think getting a job is a difficult task, you have surely never been on the other side of the table. Recruiting employees can often prove to be a cumbersome process that involves investment of capital and time. This can prove to be especially difficult for businesses with limited budget but Google has now introduced a new recruiting tool - Hire - that's aimed at solving this exact problem.

Google Hire, which has been designed to help small and medium businesses recruit effectively, comes with G Suite integration that allows the app to work in synchronisation with other apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, among others. "Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end," the search giant said in its blog post.

Recruiters can communicate with the candidates with either Gmail or the new Hire app and the emails will sync automatically in both. They can also schedule the interviews from the new tool with visibility into an interviewer's schedule from Google Calendar itself. "Hire also automatically includes important details in Calendar invites, like contact information, the full interview schedule and what questions each interviewer should focus on," it said in the blog post.

The enterprises will get the option to track the candidates in pipeline and then analyse their data in Google Sheets. Google says that Hire is available for purchase for all those US-based businesses that have under 1,000 employees. To recall, the search giant launched its Google for Jobs tool in May to help the job seekers search for opportunities. It now seems like Google want to cover all bases and help both sides meet each other with ease.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Hire Launch, Google Hire, Apps, Google, Internet, G Suite, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Sheets
Moto G5S Plus Leak Shows Silver Colour Variant From All Sides, Tips Dual Camera Setup
Pokemon Go Gets a Big Update Ahead of Fest Events
Google Hire Recruiting Tool Launched With G Suite Integration for Small and Medium Enterprises
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Honor 8 | Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  3. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
  4. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  5. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Jio Feature Phone Manufacturing Talks in 'Final Stages', Says Intex
  7. Xiaomi Mi 5X's First Sale Registrations Cross 200,000 in a Day
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
  9. Nokia 8 Leak Shows Off New Silver Colour Variant
  10. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.