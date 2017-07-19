If you think getting a job is a difficult task, you have surely never been on the other side of the table. Recruiting employees can often prove to be a cumbersome process that involves investment of capital and time. This can prove to be especially difficult for businesses with limited budget but Google has now introduced a new recruiting tool - Hire - that's aimed at solving this exact problem.

Google Hire, which has been designed to help small and medium businesses recruit effectively, comes with G Suite integration that allows the app to work in synchronisation with other apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, among others. "Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end," the search giant said in its blog post.

Recruiters can communicate with the candidates with either Gmail or the new Hire app and the emails will sync automatically in both. They can also schedule the interviews from the new tool with visibility into an interviewer's schedule from Google Calendar itself. "Hire also automatically includes important details in Calendar invites, like contact information, the full interview schedule and what questions each interviewer should focus on," it said in the blog post.

The enterprises will get the option to track the candidates in pipeline and then analyse their data in Google Sheets. Google says that Hire is available for purchase for all those US-based businesses that have under 1,000 employees. To recall, the search giant launched its Google for Jobs tool in May to help the job seekers search for opportunities. It now seems like Google want to cover all bases and help both sides meet each other with ease.