Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Foe Open Internet Project Takes Android Complaint to EU Regulators

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Foe Open Internet Project Takes Android Complaint to EU Regulators

Open Internet Project, whose members include Axel Springer and Getty Images, on Tuesday accused Alphabet unit Google of imposing anti-competitive curbs on Android smartphone makers, its second complaint against the US tech giant.

The group, which lodged a complaint about Google's comparison shopping service with the European Commission about three years ago, urged the EU competition authority to take action.

"Google once again, in breach of EU antitrust rules, abused its dominant position by imposing restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators, aiming to preserve and strengthen its dominance in general Internet search," OIP said in a statement.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said the regulator would assess the complaint. Google has said Android boosts rather than hurts competition.

The world's most popular Internet search engine has been in the EU crosshairs since April 2016, accused of using its dominant Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

Regulators said such tactics include requiring smartphone makers to pre-install Google Search and the Google Chrome browser to get access to other Google apps.

The stakes are high for Google, which makes billions from advertising sales on Android phones through its apps such as Maps, Search and Gmail. It faces a fine up to 10 percent of its global turnover and an order to end anti-competitive practices if found guilty of breaching EU rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Apps, Mobiles, Internet, Android, Google, Tablets, Open Internet Project, Google Search, EU
Facebook Wins German Case Against Syrian Refugee Over Merkel Selfie
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Google Foe Open Internet Project Takes Android Complaint to EU Regulators
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  2. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  3. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  4. Vodafone Gives Free 2GB Data to All Women Red Subscribers in Delhi NCR
  5. Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge Gets Delayed
  6. Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer on Flipkart
  7. China's iVoomi Comes to India With 4G VoLTE Smartphone
  8. Nokia 3310 Gold, Titanium Variant Costs More Than Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. Jio Prime, Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Plus India Launch Date, and More This Week
  10. Jio 4G Speed, Samsung Pay in India, iPhone 7 Offers, and More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.