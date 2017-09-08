Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Feed With Hindi Support Rolls Out in India on Android and iOS

 
08 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Feed With Hindi Support Rolls Out in India on Android and iOS

Highlights

  • Google's new Feed feature is now available in India
  • Feed displays news events and information tailored to a user's interest
  • In India, it also supports Hindi language

Imagine an app that offers you news and real-time updates on topics only you care about. Google is offering just that and hopes you would find it useful. As part of the global availability of its personalised Feed on Google app, the company rolled out the feature in India on Friday, with an additional capability for the local market.

Feed, which in addition to news items tailored to your interest also offers information on topics that you're passionate about, is available on Android as well as iOS in India, the company said. Elsewhere Feed is only available on Android for now. If you prefer news and updates in Hindi, the company has covered you on that as well, it said.

The new feature from Google is an extension of Google Now, which recent Android versions offers to users anyway. After users perform a Web search on the Google apps, they will see a Hindi tab in the search results. For every search result they make, they get the option to follow that topic from a new Follow button.

Users can follow movies, sports teams, their favourite bands, celebrities. They can also unfollow a topic or interest from the feed, Google said. The Feed looks at a user's interaction with Google as well as trending topics in their chosen areas.

"The Google feed will also include information from diverse perspectives and multiple viewpoints to deliver and a more holistic understanding about news, articles and topics in the feed, even if these are older stories that may still be relevant to a given topic," the company said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Now, India, Hindi, Android, iOS
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Proves Its Mettle in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
Google May Buy HTC's Smartphone Business: Report
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Feed With Hindi Support Rolls Out in India on Android and iOS
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  3. This Is How the Galaxy Note 8 Performed in Its Durability Test
  4. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  5. BSNL Offers Voice Calls at 15 Paisa Per Minute With Rs. 8 & Rs. 15 Packs
  6. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  7. Samsung Galaxy C8 With Dual Cameras, Facial Recognition Feature Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Set to Launch in India on September 12
  9. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.