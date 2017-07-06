Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Earth Gets Live Video Streams, Lets Users Observe Locations in Real Time

 
06 July 2017
Highlights

  • Google Earth has added the live video support
  • The first location being livestreamed is Katmai National Park in Alaska
  • The live video feed can be found in the Voyager section

Google Earth received a major overhaul in April this year with a new design and number of new features such as 3D toggle, browser support, the I'm Feeling Lucky dice, and more. One of these new features is also the Voyager section that gives you curated content and stories to explore on Google Earth. Google on Wednesday announced the addition of live content feeds to the storytelling platform, Voyager. Google Earth will now play live video feeds from select locations across the globe. The feature is available outright on different platforms supported by Google Earth.

With the live video feed, viewers will be able to watch live activities from different locations, first one being the Katmai National Park in Alaska. The live video from the location shows brown bears coming back to action after a long hibernation period to catch salmons jumping out of the Brooks river. Google has used the live video facility of Explore.org to set up five cameras across the park, out of which one stays underwater to stream salmons darting upward.

In order to watch the live feed, all you need to do is go to the Voyager section on any of the Google Earth-supported platforms such as a Web browser, Android app, PC app, etc. Right there is the new card, clicking or tapping on which will take you the live feed of Explore.org. Then, click or tap on Explore Now and a new screen with five locations will appear. Choose the live feed you want to watch out of five, and you can perceive the natural aesthetics of the Katmai with brown bears in action.

To recall, Google Earth got a big revamp that includes a multitude of features. Apart from the Voyager, there's a 3D-view toggle, Itineraries, and a I'm Feeling Lucky dice. The 'Itineraries' lets you send a virtual postcard to friends with similar interests. The postcard is basically an image of a landmark from the itinerary that you're exploring in Voyager. The I'm Feeling Lucky dice has to be rolled, which will take you to a random place in the world to explore, picked by Google, and it will then throw info cards to give you trivia about the place.

Tags: Google Earth, Google Earth Live Video, Google, Apps, India
Shubham Verma

Shubham Verma

