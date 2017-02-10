Google has announced that with latest version of its Chrome browser, it is bringing VR to the Web, meaning users will not have to use a separate app or YouTube to browse through the virtual reality content. Google says that users with Daydream-compatible phones and Daydream View headset will get the fully immersive experience but users on other smartphones and computers can also go through the content, albeit using finger or mouse.

"For a fully immersive experience, use Chrome with your Daydream-ready phone and Daydream View-just browse to a VR experience you want to view, choose to enter VR, and put the phone in your Daydream View headset," the search giant said in its blog post, detailing the advances in Chrome for Android. Google has mentioned some of the websites that already support VR content and says that some more are coming up soon.

"For example, explore the intersection of humans, nature and technology in the interactive documentary Bear 71. Questioning how we see the world through the lens of technology, this story blurs the lines between the wild world and the wired one," Google said.

Some of the other websites mentioned by Google include Matterport's library (with 300,000+ celebrity homes, museums, canyons, iconic architecture and other real places), Within, Sketchfab (community hub for VR content), and WebVR Lab from PlayCanvas.

The search giant says that it wants to bring the virtual content to everyone, on any device, and that in coming months it will add support for more VR headsets including Google Cardboard.