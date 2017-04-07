Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Chief Game Designer Noah Falstein Quits Company to Make Games

 
07 April 2017
Google Chief Game Designer Noah Falstein Quits Company to Make Games

Highlights

  • Google had, at one time, plans to make games
  • This evidently hasn't panned out with its lead game designer leaving
  • Falstein plans to make games

Google Chief Game Designer Noah Falstein has left the company. This is surprising for a couple of reasons. First, Google never publicly announced his appointment. Secondly, Google doesn’t make games. It’s content in being a platform rather than a game studio.

Falstein joined Google four years ago. Though his job change wasn’t noticed till much later. He touches upon the reasons for his departure in a blog post:

“Four years ago this month I became Google’s Chief Game Designer. It seemed an auspicious time to be able to make games at a company known for its world-spanning technology,” Falstein wrote.

Google's Sergio Salvador on India, Developer Policies and Carrier Billing

“Unfortunately, the opportunity to actually build the big, consequential games that I had been hired to help create failed to materialise, even as the world market for games has continued to grow in size, diversity, and geographic reach. Accordingly, I’ve decided to leave Google, and today, April 6, was my last day.”

It appears that Falstein was hired by the Mountain View company to build games although this did not happen. With Pokemon Go and Ingress having their inception within Google’s then-owned Niantic Labs little else has been seen from Google in this regard.

Google Play Games Services Dropping Support for iOS; Removes Gifts, Requests and More on Android

What next for Falstein? Well, making games of course.

“Google is a tremendous company and I know I will miss the perks, the excitement, and most of all, my colleagues there,” Falstein said. “But with 37 years as a professional game developer, making games is in my blood. I’m not ready to give up on it, certainly not when there are exciting new fields just opening up.”

Tags: Noah Falstein, Google, Google Games
Google Chief Game Designer Noah Falstein Quits Company to Make Games
 
 

