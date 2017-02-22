Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Camera v4.3 Update Brings Along Ability to Mute Sounds

 
22 February 2017
Google Camera v4.3 Update Brings Along Ability to Mute Sounds

Highlights

  • Users can find the option from General tab in app settings
  • The update is available for supported Nexus and Pixel phones
  • Feature would be useful for those annoyed by the shutter sound

The latest update to Google Camera app, version v4.3, has added a new feature that might bring relief to those who hate to hear the shutter sound when they click pictures. With the version v4.3 update, supported Nexus and Google Pixel users can turn off all the sounds within the search giant's camera app with a simple toggle button.

Users can now mute all sounds within the camera app, including the shutter sound on clicking pictures as well as the countdown beeps for timer, with a new 'Camera sounds' toggle that remains enabled by default, 9To5Google reports. Users can find the newly-added toggle under 'General' tab in settings.

Notably, the new functionality will only be available to recent Nexus devices and Pixel smartphones as Google stopped updating the app for other smartphones back in 2015 itself. The company has reportedly started rolling out the update, and it should be available via Google Play soon.

In December last year, the search giant added a toggle switch for grid lines, and a button for photo modes to its camera app. The update also enabled the app to load faster and switch between photo and video modes more quickly. Nexus 6, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P users also received a new Auto-HDR+ mode for better quality shots in low-light areas with last year's update.

