Google announced at MWC 2017 in Barcelona that the company is planning to make its voice-based digital assistant widely available across Marshmallow and more Nougat devices. Now, the search giant has announced that Google Assistant has been made available on "eligible Android devices" starting Thursday.

As we reported earlier, Google Assistant will be made available first for users in the US followed by Australia, Canada, and the UK. "Your Google Assistant helps you get more done, in your world. And starting today, it's rolling out to Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow devices with Google Play Services. To get started, touch and hold the Home button," Google said in its official blog post.

Notably, users will not have to download an app for the feature as Google Assistant will automatically show up on the eligible devices and will essentially replace Google Search. In order to launch Google Assistant, users just need to long-press the home button.

The Google Assistant had been long tipped to come to the non-Pixel smartphones before it eventually made it in the alpha release alpha release of version 6.13 of the Google Search app (aka Google app) last month.

Considering that Google Assistant has received positive feedback from critics and users alike, it might end up making a strong case in favour of Google's mobile platform. Google Assistant's ability to make contextual conversations and improve over time has provided it with favour from certain critics even on comparison with Apple's Siri, which can be considered a veteran player in this field.