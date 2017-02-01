Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Allo No Longer Features in Top 500 Apps on Google Play

 
01 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Allo No Longer Features in Top 500 Apps on Google Play

Highlights

  • Google Allo has seen a drastic ranking drop in last one month
  • Google recently added a chatbot named Lucky to the app
  • The app has consistently dropped out of top 500 in recent weeks

It seems like Google's experiment to simplify messaging and video chats with the release of its Allo and Duo apps is not going as well as the search giant would have hoped - Google Allo is not featuring even in top 500 apps on Google Play in the US currently.

On the basis of Google Play data provided by App Annie, it is clearly visible that Google Allo has dropped out of the top 500 apps several times in since November, with a sharp downward trend more evident in the last couple of weeks, Android Police pointed out in its report. You can see the times it has dropped off the chart as the blank spaces in the graph below, with yellow representing Communications app rank, red representing Applications rank, and blue representing overall rank.

us google allo app annie 1 US Allo App Annie

Things aren't very different in India either - in the same period, Google Allo dropped off the top 500 charts in the first week of January, as you can see in the graph below.

india google allo app annie 1 India Allo App Annie

Notably, Google introduced Hindi Assistant for India in December last year and Amit Fulay, Group Product Manager at Google, claimed at the time that the app had received tremendous response, especially in India, which he said had one of the highest number of Google Allo users.

Just two months ago, the text-messaging app was ranking consistently around top 200 apps but has seen almost a free-fall since mid-December, AP pointed out in its report.

Google recently added a new chatbot named Lucky to the Allo app that provides users with GIF images on the basis of their requirements. In order to get help from the chat bot, users need to simply type @lucky in the app followed by whatever phrase they want.

Considering that Google has been consistent with its updates to Allo since its launch, it comes across as a surprise that the app is failing to gain traction among Android users.

Tags: Google Allo, Google Play Top 500, Apps, Social, Google, India
FBI Can Easily Spy on Journalists Working in the US, Report Claims
OnePlus, Meizu Are Reportedly Cheating on Benchmark Scores
Ziox Astra Zing+
Google Allo No Longer Features in Top 500 Apps on Google Play
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. Budget 2017 Highlights: BHIM App, IRCTC Service Taxes, and More
  2. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  3. Nasscom Says H-1B Visa Bill Is Fraught With Challenges
  4. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Mobile Phones Likely to See Price Hike Thanks to Budget 2017
  6. H-1B Visa Reform Bill Tabled in the US Could Double Minimum Salary
  7. Vivo V5 Plus Selfie-Focused Smartphone Goes on Sale in India Today
  8. iPhone Sales Lift Apple to 'The Best Quarter in the History of Humanity'
  9. Nintendo's Fire Emblem Heroes for iOS and Android: What You Need to Know
  10. IRCTC Service Charge Waived on Booking Tickets Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.