Gmail for Android Now Lets You Send Money via Email Attachment

 
15 March 2017
Gmail for Android Now Lets You Send Money via Email Attachment

Highlights

  • Gmail Android app lets you send money easily
  • The feature was first exclusive to Web
  • The money transfer feature is only live in the US

In a new development, Google on Tuesday introduced the ability to request and send money via Gmail. The ability that was first only available on Web, has now arrived on the Android app as well. User can now tap on the Attachment button in the Gmail for Android app, and click on the Send Money option to transfer money easily using the Google Wallet.

On the Web, there's a little $ icon next to the compose button that lets you transfer money. On the Android app, it's hidden underneath the attachment button that previously only let you attach files, photos and videos to email. It makes use of the Google Wallet available on all Android smartphones, and makes sending money easier.

The method to transfer money is really easy, and you just have to tap on the Attachment button and select a new option called Send Money. The Send Money option lets you request for cash too, and the recipient will receive the money without the need to install an extra app. You can refill your Google Wallet using your debit/credit cards, and then send money as an attachment to any Gmail Android and web user across the world.

This feature of sending money via Gmail is unfortunately not available for iOS users yet, but it should presumably arrive soon. Also, it's worth noting that the feature has only been made live for US users only.

Gmail Android app's recent update brought along app shortcuts on Android 7.1 Nougat and later versions, and also added support for Exchange Tasks to the email client on Android.

Tags: Google, Gmail, Gmail Android app, Gmail Money Transfer, Apps, Android, Google Wallet
Tasneem Akolawala

Gmail for Android Now Lets You Send Money via Email Attachment
 
 

